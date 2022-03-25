Health Matters: Endometriosis affects millions of women; here are the symptoms

Endometriosis is a common disorder in which the tissue that normally lines a woman’s uterus – the endometrium – grows outside of the uterus.

HOUSTON — Endometriosis is painful, complex and often misunderstood.

And it's a very common condition, affecting an estimated10-20 percent of American women of child-bearing age.

“It’s not normal to suffer from your period and need to take time off from work or school,” said Dr. Asha Bhalwal, a gynecologist with UT Physicians.

She says debilitating menstrual pain is just one of many signs of endometriosis, which include nausea, vomiting, bloating, constipation and diarrhea.

“It’s why a number of patients are diagnosed with IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), when they actually have endometriosis,” Dr. Bhalwal said.

Endometriosis is a disorder in which the tissue that normally lines a woman’s uterus – the endometrium – grows outside of the uterus.

It commonly involves a woman’s ovaries, fallopian tubes and tissue lining the pelvis.

There is no cure, but Dr. Bhalwal said the symptoms can be managed after a diagnosis, either through a pelvic exam, ultrasound or laparoscopically.

She says doing so is especially important for women who want to get pregnant.

"Because it causes scarring, it can cause infertility."

She said it's important for women to speak up and relay their concerns to their doctor.

"Most of the young girls are told it's normal to have pain with the periods, but the most common symptom with endometriosis is painful periods, painful periods which is affecting your quality of life," Dr. Bhalwal said.