Health Collaborative holding vaccine clinic today on city's Southside

SAN ANTONIO — As efforts are underway to get more people vaccinated across San Antonio, one group is focusing on Southside communities.

The Bexar County Health Collaborative is stepping in to provide resources that are easier to access for residents in these communities.

“We're a nonprofit organization that's been around for about 23-plus years and we do lots of community programing services like fitness, nutrition,” said Elizabeth Lutz, Executive Director of the Health Collaborative. “There’s definitely still pockets of all neighborhoods in throughout Bexar county that are in need of additional types of support.”

That’s why they’re holding a vaccine clinic Sunday, urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

“It was a way for us to be able to capture that that that population and ensure that they had a good way of being able to get vaccinated, be protected against the virus going into the summer and the fall season,” said Lutz.

The Clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Judith Lozano Professional Development Center.

The Health Collaborative will also be providing more information about resources like Housing, Healthcare, and Medicaid.

Teens ages, 12-18 who register to get vaccinated are eligible for prizes, and when registered you’ll get a free one-day pass to Fiesta Texas.

The vaccine clinic is open to anyone who is still wanting to get a vaccine.