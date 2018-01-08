A highly-contagious and painful childhood disease has spread in several states and cases have popped up in San Antonio.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is caused by different viruses and mostly affects children but adults can get it as well. An infected person may experience a fever, sore throat, rash, loss of appetite, and painful blisters. The lesions appear on the hand, foot, and mouth.

Dr. Sky Izaddoost at the new Children’s Hospital of San Antonio-CHRISTUS Health in Stone Oak, said that she has helped several young patients this summer.

“It’s very common during the summer and during the fall months but we’ve seen it more rampant in the last couple of months,” Dr. Izaddoost said. “Kids who have an underlying skin disease, like eczema, generally will have a worse rash than the kids that don’t.”

Dr. Izaddoost noted that the disease can be spread by touching surfaces an infected person has touched, by coughing, sneezing, and even through diapers. She said that even if a child is not showing symptoms, they are still shedding the virus through their feces three weeks later.

The YMCA early learning center on Teal Street said that it’s well-aware of the contagious disease. Senior Director Tina Guajardo said that cases of the disease have shown up at the center from time to time. She said that staff make it a priority to both sanitize their center and wash their hands often.

“We also make sure kids are washing their hands, even the infants. Most infants won’t be able to reach the sink but we have wipes to wipe their hands,” said Guajardo, who added that the staff also does a health check on students before they mingle with other kids. “We are checking for those things, and if we suspect these things are happening, then that child is not allowed to stay until we get an note from a physician saying, ‘yes, that’s what it is.”

Dr. Izaddoost said that parents need to make sure their kids are practicing proper hygiene and they are cleaning surfaces. She also said that the state health department doesn’t have a set criteria on the disease. If a child doesn’t have a fever for 24 hours, they can return to school even if they have blisters but ultimately, they can continue to spread the virus. She added that children can get infected again with the disease because there are multiple strains of the virus.

