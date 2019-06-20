SAN ANTONIO — Suffering a stroke can be a scary and life-altering experience, but having some kind of support structure can play a huge role in the road to recovery.

That's exactly what the Alamo Area Support Group provides to local victims. Among them is Joanne Spaits, who is now the group's president.

"By coming to (the) group, I could see what other people could do. I realized (that) if they could do it, I could do it too."

Spaits said that by joining, she learned there is life after having a stroke.

"It was really important for me to find out that there are things I can do besides just be in a wheelchair and do nothing," she said.

For many stroke survivors, AASG has been a lifeline.

"They taught me it's all in God's hands," Margie Prado said. "A lot of them have had their stroke so many years ago and they are still here."

"I'm a strong faith believer so I think that the stroke support group has been a blessing to me," Lloyd Williams said.

Aside from sharing their personal stories, the fun on this day was Bingo. Playing games is just one of the ways they're able to move forward and keep looking ahead in life.

"We are survivors. We are not victims, and that's why I think this group is so important, or any stroke support group if you belong to one," Johnnie Teran said.

Among the group's goals are helping the survivor and family cope with the situation, assisting in learning medical terms and treatments related to the diagnosis, promoting inclusiveness and honesty in communicating, and helping people see and use each day to its fullest measure.

"We have a new lease on life," Radzma Sansom said. "We look at things differently and what's important and what's not to worry about."

If you or a loved one would like to learn more about the group, you can call Health South Rehabilitation Institute at (210)691-0737. AASG meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Encompass Health on Cinnamon Hill in the Medical Center area.







