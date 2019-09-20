WHITNEY, Texas — A funeral service will be held Friday for a 10-year-old girl who died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba days after she went swimming in the Brazos River over Labor Day weekend.

Lily Mae Avant's family said Lily started feeling sick on Sept. 8 and was flown to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Lily died on Sept. 16.

A community member organized a prayer vigil and bubble release at Santa Fe Park in Valley Mills on Tuesday to honor Lily’s memory.

Lily’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Open Range Cowboy Church at 582 FM 1713 in Whitney. While the service is open to the public, a private graveside service for the family will follow.

The family asked those who attend to dress casually and wear blue. The family also asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to First Bank Whitney, First National Bank of Bosque County or Valley Mills, or on Venmo by searching @LilyLaciJohn.

