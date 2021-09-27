Free help available for people enrolling in Medicare this fall

The organization provides local experts to help seniors save money and maximize their coverage and benefits.

SAN ANTONIO — Enrolling in Medicare can be a daunting process, whether it is your first time or not, especially if you have unique health needs. There are currently nearly 300 Medicare plan options for Texas.

A new, no-cost service will soon be available to assist older people in Texas.

Connie Health recently announced its expansion in Texas. The organization provides local experts to help seniors save money and maximize their coverage and benefits.

The company's agents give their advice based on individual needs such as budget, doctors, medications and other benefits like dental and hearing aids. They do not work for any major insurance companies and the agents make recommendations based solely on individual circumstances, not financial incentives.

Connie Health was co-founded by Oded Eran, David Luna and Michael Scopa in 2019, after they personally witnessed how stressful the process of choosing a Medicare plan can be. The company started in Arizona and quickly expanded to Illinois and Texas.

“While David, Michael and I were working for a leading primary care provider, we saw how overwhelmed and frustrated older Americans were about healthcare and that they didn’t know who to trust,” Eran said. “My co-founders and I knew there was a better way. At Connie Health, we’ve combined local experts with cutting-edge technology that takes the stress out of selecting the right Medicare plan. We want our clients to enjoy healthy and happy lives – with Medicare being the least of their worries.”

Local agents will be available during the fall Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), opening Oct. 15 and lasting through Dec. 7.