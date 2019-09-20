SAN ANTONIO — There's an extra perk for donating blood this month: a $10 gift card to Target or Walmart.

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) is giving San Antonio blood and platelet donors a choice of which store they'd like a gift card for.

STBTC says it is still trying to rebuild inventories after a drop in collections during the summer. The idea is to attract new donors to schedule a donation before September is over.

“We know our donors give for reasons other than a recognition gift, and we truly appreciate their time and effort to help patients in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Samantha Gomez Ngamsuntikul, STBTC associate medical director.

Of course, all blood types are needed, but donors with O-negative and O-positive blood are encouraged to donate.

Donors who are 16 and older (who are minors) must have a signed parental consent form and weigh at least 120 pounds. Also, donors 18 years and older must be in general good health and weigh at least 110 pounds.

According to STBTC, every year in the U.S., more than 600,000 units of O-negative are used in emergencies. That’s in addition to the needs of people undergoing surgery to cancer treatments.

There are 7 donor locations in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Victoria.

To schedule a donation, go to SouthTexasBlood.org/Target. It takes about 1 to 2 hours depending on whether you are donating blood or platelets.

All donors are encouraged to eat well and adequately hydrate before and after donation. Refreshments and snacks are provided to donors. In addition, all donors receive a wellness check.

If you are unable to donate, STBTC wants to remind the public that it also is looking for organizations to sponsor blood drives. For more info., call (210) 731-5590.

RELATED: Wear the Gown: Why blood donors are needed after the holidays

RELATED: Air Force vet behind life-saving whole blood transfusions in S.A.