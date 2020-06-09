How veterans can get a free drive-thru flu shot

Veterans can get a free influenza vaccine without an appointment at several locations throughout the San Antonio area through November.

SAN ANTONIO — Calling all veterans — if you are in need of a flu shot, it just got easier to get a free one this year by going to a drive-thru.

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is trying to get the word out that veterans enrolled in VA Healthcare can, and should, get an influenza vaccination as soon as possible.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for the following groups of veterans:

People at high risk for flu-related complications including those 50 and older

People of any age with chronic medical illnesses - such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease

Anyone who lives with or cares for those who are considered at high risk

Residents of community living centers (nursing homes)

Women who will be pregnant during the flu season

No appointments are required. Just bring your ID and wear a face mask. Here's a list of the locations:

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, 7400 Merton Minter Blvd.; September 8 – November 20, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Kerrville VA Medical Center, 3600 Memorial Blvd., Kerrville; September 8 – October 29, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Balcones Heights Outpatient Clinic, 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.; September 8 – October 29, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

North Central Federal VA Clinic, 17440 Henderson Pass; September 8 – 30, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

South Bexar Outpatient Clinic, 4610 East Southcross Blvd.; September 8 – 30, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

North Bexar Outpatient Clinic, 16019 Nacogdoches; September 8 – 30, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Victoria Outpatient Clinic, 1908 North Laurent Street, Victoria; September 22 – October 29, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Frank M. Tejeda Outpatient Clinic, 5788 Eckherdt Road; September 8 – October 29, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about the more than 60,000 community locations where no-cost flu shots are being offered, check out this website.