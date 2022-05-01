Formula schemes target parents

SAN ANTONIO — Empty shelves mean parents are turning to the internet and social media to find formula. Lurking there are schemers charging sky-high prices but the formula never arrives. The Federal Trade Commission is warning parents to be careful before they purchase formula online. Here is how to avoid their traps.
- Be careful how you pay. If you use a peer-to-peer payment app like Venmo, Cash App, or Zelle, that money is gone. Use a credit card because it has more consumer protections so you can get your money back. Or check the “goods and services” box some peer-to-peer payment apps like PayPal and Venmo. You will be more likely to get your money back that way. Do not pay by gift card or cryptocurrency.
- When ordering off a website, type the name of the company and the word “review,” “complaint” or “scam” into a search engine before you order.
- If you suspect a scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission or Better Business Bureau.
The biggest sign you have schemed is if the person you bought it from with stops replying to you once your pay.