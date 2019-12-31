HOUSTON — A little boy between the ages of 6 and 10 is the first flu-associated pediatric death in the City of Houston.

The child had a pre-existing health condition and died in November, according to the Houston Health Department.

It's not clear whether the boy received a flu shot.

A baby boy under a year old became the first flu-related death in Harris County. He also had underlying health conditions, according to Harris County Public Health.

“While there is little that can bring comfort to parents coping with the death of a child, this tragic situation serves as a reminder to all parents about the importance of flu vaccination,” said Dr. David Persse with the Houston Health Department. “Vaccination not only protects the person receiving the vaccination, it’s important to protecting others in the community.”

Flu activity is trending up in Houston and other areas. For the week ending Dec. 21, 3.88% of Houston emergency room visits were for influenza-like illnesses, an increase from 3.53% the previous week.

Everyone six months and older should get vaccinated. Flu shots are especially important for the following groups:

Anyone with certain medical conditions including asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and chronic lung disease;

Pregnant women;

Young children over the age of six months;

Anyone 65 years of age and older; and/or,

Anyone who lives with or cares for others who are at high risk of developing serious complications and/or lives with a child under 6 months of age.

Flu symptoms include the following signs and symptoms:

Fever* or feeling feverish/chills; (It is important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.)

Cough;

Sore throat;

Runny or stuffy nose;

Muscle or body aches;

Headaches;

Fatigue (very tired); and/or,

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

People who have flu-like symptoms (especially if they are serious) should contact their healthcare provider for further advice. In order to avoid making others sick, stay home from work or school for at least 24 hours after not showing symptoms.

People can visit their doctor, neighborhood pharmacy or local health department to get a flu shot. Many grocery stores also offer the vaccine.

The Houston Health Department offers flu shots at its health centers to uninsured and under-insured people on a sliding scale that ranges from free to $15.

To find the nearest health center, people can call 832-393-5427 or the City of Houston 311 Help and Info line. Health center locations and hours of operation are also available at HoustonHealth.org.

In addition to vaccination, people can help stop the spread of the flu and other illness by:

Washing hands frequently

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home if sick and at least 24 hours after their fever is gone, except to get medical care

Most people recover from the flu in one to two weeks, but some develop complications such as pneumonia, bronchitis and sinus and ear infections. Flu also can make chronic medical conditions worse.

Doctors can prescribe antiviral medications that help make the illness shorter and milder. Antiviral medications work best if started within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

Flu outbreaks can occur as early as October and last as late as May.

The Houston Health Department publishes a weekly Influenza Surveillance Report on its website during flu season. The report offers insight into local, state and national flu prevalence.