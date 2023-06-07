First human case of West Nile Virus in 2023 confirmed in Dallas County, DCHHS says

The patient, a man from Dallas, was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, DCHHS said Monday, July 10.

DALLAS — The first human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Dallas County, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS).

The patient, a man from Dallas, was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, DCHHS said Monday, July 10. Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, DCHHS will not be releasing any personal information concerning the patient.

“We are reporting the first human case of West Nile Virus of the 2023 season. WNV is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito, and people should be careful when going out outside to enjoy outdoor activities,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS director.

According to DCHHS’ website, mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood of infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit West Nile Virus to humans and animals. Mild symptoms include fever, headache and muscle aches. In more severe cases, patients can experience neurologic complications such as encephalitis.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for WNV.

Dr. Huang urges residents to follow the “4 Ds,” and to do “everything you can to avoid mosquito bites.”

Here are the 4 Ds:

DEET: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions.

Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions. DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors. DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs. DAWN to DUSK: Limit your time outdoors during these times when mosquitos are most active.