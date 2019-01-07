DUNEDIN, Fla. — For many of us, the louder the boom and brighter the sky, the better.

However, for military veterans, celebrating our nation's independence can trigger flashbacks and anxiety.

Daniel Rodriguez spent 22 years with the U.S. Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq three times and Afghanistan once. Since coming home in 2012, he's learned how to prepare and cope with the July Fourth celebrations.

"For a while, it was hard for me to engage out in town and other places when I hear the fireworks because it brings back memories that I don’t want to relive."

Rodriguez explained how the loud and sudden booms can trigger anxiety, wake vets up from their sleep and get their hearts racing. The fireworks can sound eerily similar to bombs, mortar rounds, and gunshots.

Every July, Rodriguez mentally prepares himself a few days ahead of Independence Day.

"Today’s the day. I know when I wake up it’s the Fourth of July and it’s going to be some fireworks, but I’m OK because I’m safe, I’m in my house."

Other vets display signs in their yards to let neighbors know the impact fireworks can have on them. Military with PTSD originated the signs in 2015. In that inaugural year, the most requests for signs came from Florida.

A spokesperson with the company said Florida ranks in the top three for requests for signs every year.

Military with PTSD aims to have the signs in all VA hospitals across the country for widespread distribution by July 4th, 2020.

Rodriguez advises people to get to know their neighbors. If you know a veteran lives in your area, engage him or her and talk about your plans. A little warning can make all the difference.

