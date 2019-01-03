SAN ANTONIO — Norovirus is a common illness that spreads quickly and easily causing stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea.

"We're seeing a late onset of Norovirus compared to other years but it's definitely hitting," said Scott Frishman, a pharmacist at Oakdell Pharmacy.

The Norovirus outbreak season typically lasts from Decemeber to April, according to the Center for Disease Control. Frishman said he's seen more people with the illness and recommends those who are sick to stay home to avoid spreading it to others.

"Sometimes it's in the food, sometimes it's in the air from coughing and sneezing, and unfortunately San Antonio has kind of had a weird allergy season," he said. "With all the allergies and the sniffles and the coughs, the virus was easily transmitted."

He said the virus can last from 24 to 72 hours and those who are sick need to drink plenty of liquids to replace fluid lost from vomiting and diarrhea.

"First and foremost, you want to wash your hands," Frishman said. "For those (with) Norovirus that may be airborne, you want to make sure that, if you do cough, you want to wear a mask or cough in the crook of your arm so you don't spread those germs."

