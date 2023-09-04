Fighting juvenile arthritis with hand-made bracelets

The disorder can take a long time to diagnose because many people don't think it can happen to them.

CONVERSE, Texas — Kids can get arthritis too, and one family in Converse is trying to make people aware of that with hand-made bracelets.

Robbie Justice followed closely behind his daughter Macie as she ascended the stairs to her family’s crafting room. Less than a year earlier, the nine-year-old would have found that climb nearly impossible.

"Her pain had gotten so bad that you were on the verge of selling their house," he said.

Robbie had a one-word description for his daughter’s July 2022 attempts to climb those stairs.

“Tears,” he said. “Yeah. I carried her up the stairs every day.”

The family had spent months searching for the cause of their daughter's pain.

"From other people that I've met who have children with juvenile arthritis, it's not something that's just diagnosed overnight," said Macie’s mom Becky

After being diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis in August, Becky took on the task of finding a specialist to help her get treatment. It turned out to be a challenge.

“I got on the phone and started calling pediatric rheumatologists around San Antonio,” Becky said. “One was retired, adding another was a seven month wait and at that point she'd be in a wheelchair.”

They managed to find someone in Austin and Macie started taking injections four times a month and getting physical and occupational therapy. Macie said as her pain and stiffness reduces, she’s able to focus on the important things.

"I couldn't do flips, or I couldn't do butt bounces on the trampoline. I couldn't even go on the trampoline,” Macie said. “But now I can do all of those things."

While she hasn't regained all her mobility yet, she can make bracelets, and she started selling them to raise money and awareness.

"I was like, ‘How about I do it for, like, cancer or something?’" Macie said

Her mother added: "We started talking and talked about, ‘Well, what about for someone like you Macie? What do you have?’ And she's like, ‘J-I-A.’"

Bracelets became T-shirts, greeting cards, and stickers with proceeds going to the Juvenile Arthritis Foundation to fund research.

Family Friends and neighbors have been their main source for sales. People would sometimes message Becky for orders through her personal Facebook page. She has since created a page dedicated to sharing Macie's Juvenile Arthritis Journey, which is a better way to reach them. They have also set up a GoFundMe page for people who would just like to donate.