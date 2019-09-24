SAN ANTONIO — UT Health San Antonio is fighting children's cancer in a partnership with Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

To help in the fight against pediatric cancer, Hyundai Hope on Wheels presented two grants totaling $500,000 to UT Health San Antonio for pediatric cancer research Tuesday.

Gregory Aune, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of pediatric hematology-oncology and an investigator in the Greehey Institute, will receive a $300,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Award.

The Aune team will test a hypothesis that a particular cell type in the heart is possibly a major contributor to the long-term cardiac toxicity seen in childhood cancer survivors, the press release says.

Amanda Lipsitt, M.D., a third-year fellow in pediatric hematology-oncology, will receive a $200,000 Hyundai Young Investigator Award.

Dr. Lipsitt is studying angiosarcoma, a rare but aggressive form of cancer seen in both children and adults. She is conducting the research in a zebrafish cancer model, the press release says.

The grants will allow both physician-scientists to continue their research into better treatment options, working to eliminate childhood cancer.

Children were able to enjoy the event with finger painting a new Hyundai SUV and taking a laboratory tour.

“These new research grants provided by Hyundai Hope on Wheels represent a new chapter of hope for children and parents” said Peter Houghton, Ph.D., professor of molecular medicine and director of the Greehey Institute.