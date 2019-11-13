SAN ANTONIO — When you are extremely overweight, the thought of getting healthy and slimming down can be daunting. With the help of the YMCA, one man was able to shed an incredible amount of weight.

"I've lost 220 pounds and I have another 105 to go," said 40-year-old Chuck Hernandez. He began his journey 18 months ago. "I was physically in a terrible state. Mentally, I was also in a terrible state," he said.

He began his weight loss journey by making one change at a time. "I went from, let's say, eating six breakfast tacos in the morning, to eating three, to ordering two, to only eating the insides, to ordering one, to not stopping there at all," Hernandez said.

Javier Urias, the Executive Branch Director of the San Antonio YMCA told us, "If it's one habit change, start with that, then go with two different things, two different changes."

Hernandez added, "If someone would've told me 18 months ago to do what I'm doing now, then I would've lost hope."

Urias also told us, "You can make that one little change, stick with it, and then move onto the next thing, and he did that."

Along the way, Hernandez has been using humor to help himself and others, with his Youtube channel called Fat Talk. Hernandez said, "I'm documenting that with my buddy. Not being too serious is a healthy part of the journey, being able to laugh at yourself."

He even started a support group that meets twice a week for those that may be in a position like he was, and with the help of the YMCA they're adding a third weekly meeting in January. Urias said, "That's what we are about. We are supposed to be here for members who are health seekers, who are trying to make better life choices for themselves."

Hernandez has this message for anyone looking to move to a healthier lifestyle like he did. "If there is someone out there that is in a place where I was, or am now, physically or mentally, there is hope and there is an answer."

RELATED: Does the blood type diet actually work?

RELATED: Instagram to limit who can see posts on weight loss products, cosmetic procedures

RELATED: 'Miracle' remedy being sold online is actually bleach, FDA warns

RELATED: Weight loss, energy supplement ingredient could cause miscarriage, FDA warns