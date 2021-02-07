Fourth of July typically brings an uptick in ER visits

Staff at local emergency rooms say they're prepared for a busy holiday weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — July Fourth is a time to celebrate the country's independence and to have some fun too, but if history is any indication, it will also be a weekend full of injuries.

Outdoor settings, active kids and alcohol are the trifecta of factors making the July Fourth holiday weekend a busy one in the ER.

"We do see a lot of drunk driving. We do see a lot of boating related injuries as well," said Dr. Christopher Crane, who works at University Hospital. "So that all has an uptick around this time of year."

"And children," added Methodist Metropolitan Hospital's Dr. Stephen McConnell. "We tend to see (an) increase in long bone fractures, especially with legs and arms and falls and tumbles that happen."

ERs are also prepared for burns from anything using fire, like grills.

"Also fire pits," Crane said. "A lot of people cooking fire boots on the ground. And the ashes stay really hot for a lot longer than they think."

Fireworks tend to make emergency rooms busier as well.

"Although they're beautiful and they're fun, they can also potentially be dangerous," McConnell said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 66% of firework injuries occur on July Fourth. About 1,600 of them are caused by firecrackers and 900 by sparklers.

Since, 2019 there has been a 50% increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks, while 18 people died in fireworks-related incidents in the U.S. last year. Meanwhile, they sent more than 15,000 to the ER with injuries.

About 44% of firework injuries are burns. The top three body parts impacted in such incidents are the eyes (15%), burns on the head, face and ears (15%), and on the hands and fingers (30%).

"Any time you're holding onto something that will explode, you always run the risk of a significant injury," McConnell said. "Hands especially can end up causing significant permanent changes to your ability to use that extremity."