SAN ANTONIO — It can be tough for parents to tell if their child is suffering from allergies or the flu since they have similar symptoms. A quick temperature check can help you spot the difference.

Nearly 200 elementary schools in Texas are participating in a national school health program to help fight illness in classrooms with the help of smart thermometers.

This initiative, called the FLUency program, is a national health program by Kinsa, a company that makes smart thermometers and tracks the flu in real-time.

Through the Kinsa Fluency program, Roy P. Benavidez Elementary received 50 smart thermometers to give to parents. Parents were able to sign up to receive the thermometers at the end of last year.

The thermometers connect to the Kinsa app so parents can see what illness is going around their schools. School nurses are also able to communicate easily with parents to alert them to illnesses being reported in the schools.

Roy P. Benavidez Elementary Nurse Kimberly Willis said when parents take extra precautions at home, they can protect other kids from getting sick.

"We really do appreciate the parents that check the temperatures when they think there might be something wrong," Willis said.

Jennifer Guttierez uses the device with her three children. It helps her stay on top of things.

"It will sync their temperature to the profile, list any symptoms. I'm able to schedule their medication, to know what medication I have to give them at what time and not get confused," Guttierez said.

Last year, Guttierez's daughter missed three days of school because of the flu. She hopes this tiny device keeps her kids in the clear this year.

Over 1,400 schools nationwide are participating in Kinsa’s FLUency program this flu season.