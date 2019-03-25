COLORADO, USA — Over-consumption of edible cannabis products may be at least one reason why emergency department visits have increased threefold since marijuana legalization, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Colorado School of Medicine analyzed health records for 9,973 patients and found a threefold jump in emergency visits to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and the Anschutz Medical Campus from 2012 to 2016.

The research suggests that edibles have a slower rate of absorption than inhaled marijuana, according to Andrew Monte, lead clinical researcher, associate professor of emergency medicine at the CU School of Medicine and emergency medicine physician and medical toxicologist at UCHealth.

"[That] makes it harder for users to titrate their desired drug effect," Monte said. "Thus, some users over-consume edible cannabis products, resulting in adverse effects."

The analysis found that 10.7 percent of cannabis-related emergency visits were attributed to edible cannabis, and 0.32 percent of total cannabis sales were for edible products. That means, according to the study, the proportion of edible cannabis-attributable emergency department visits was about 33 times higher than expected.

Psychiatric emergency department visits were also more common when someone had consumed an edible, the study says.

"We urge consumers to use cannabis in moderation, use low doses if unfamiliar with a product, and avoid riskier behaviors such as driving after using cannabis," Monte said.

The analysis also found that inhaled cannabis-related hospitalizations accounted for 33 percent while edible cannabis-related hospitalizations accounted for nearly 19 percent.

That's because hospitalization occurred more often in patients with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, a cyclic vomiting condition associated with heavy cannabis use.

