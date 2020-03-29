EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Sheryl Staten has been with Mountain Recreation for 20 years. When her bosses issued the work-from-home order to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Eagle resident took one last look at her office at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink.

“I looked back in my office and saw Olaf sitting there,” she said. “I thought he could be inspiring and keep working even if I couldn’t.”

Staten has started putting her Olaf costume to work, a popular “Frozen” character beloved by people of all ages. She has been brightening people’s days by going out in the costume — safely and with her health as well the community’s at the front of her mind.

“I feel like even though we can’t physically be together we can still lift each other up and have that sense of togetherness,” she said. “What really matters in life is how we make people feel.”

>Check out more about this story at VailDaily.com

