SAN ANTONIO — A local hotel answered the call after a San Antonio family asked for buildings around the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio to be lit yellow for childhood cancer.

KENS 5 first reported the family of Angel Acosta, who is battling leukemia , was looking to light up the San Antonio skyline yellow. He is having a bone marrow transplant this week, but because of his weakened immune system, he was not allowed to have many visitor. That's when his family got the idea of lighting up buildings downtown.

The Wyndham San Antonio River Walk was the first to answer the call. The roof was glowing yellow through the night.

The family told KENS 5 they are also working on getting the Frost Tower lit yellow.