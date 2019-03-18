SAN ANTONIO — 'Don't kid with your kidneys'. There is a new initiative to get the people of San Antonio tested for kidney disease.

The South Texas Renal Care Group, the Texas Kidney Foundation, and the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to take a stand against the silent health crisis.

Dr. Reza Mizani is the founder of South Texas Renal Care Group. He recently has seen several patients with advanced kidney failure. He said by that point, it is too late. They only have two options: dialysis or a kidney transplant.

"We have to do something in our community," he said. "So we can raise awareness of chronic kidney disease or kidney disease in general. The number one cause of kidney failure is diabetes. The second cause is hypertension."

According to officials, 14.2 percent of the population in Bexar County is diagnosed with diabetes, compared to only 7.2 percent nationally. However, those numbers don't include those who are not diagnosed.

"If you have a family member that has kidney disease, chances are you have a much higher risk of developing kidney disease," he said. "Again, a silent disease with no idea what is coming."

Dr. Mizani wants people to be aware and most importantly get tested, which is a simple process. "It is mostly a simple urine test," he said. "It might have some blood, but it mostly a urine test. It is very easy, fast, and simple."

This new initiative is even encouraging people to take free screenings offered by the Texas Kidney Foundation. If you would like to schedule one, click here.

"Don't kid with your kidneys, because kidney disease isn't kidding with you," Dr. Mizani said.