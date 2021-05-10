$20k bonuses for variety of healthcare positions in San Antonio

They're hiring registered nurses (for intensive and progressive care units), patient care associates and lab assistants. Relocation assistance is also available.

SAN ANTONIO — Do you know a healthcare worker looking for a new opportunity? A local hospital is offering up to a $20,000 bonus for a variety of positions.

Baptist Health System is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, May 10, where they said they will give sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000 for registered nurses, patient care associates and lab assistants. They are looking for RNs to staff their intensive and progressive care units. Relocation assistance is also available.

The hiring event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northeast Baptist Hospital, which is located at 8811 Village Drive, about four miles east of the San Antonio International Airport.

RSVPs are required for the event. You can email Sherwin Guevarra at Sherwin.Guevarra@tenethealth.com to sign up.

Not a RN, patient care associate or a lab assistant? You might still qualify. A social media post on both Facebook and Twitter said:

"We have exciting opportunities across Northeast Baptist Hospital for ICU/PCU RNs, Patient Care Associates, Lab Assistants, and more ! Generous sign-on bonuses available for qualified candidates."

Kristen Lemus, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Baptist Health System, said the pandemic has reinforced the growing need for exceptional health care providers.

“We want to provide job opportunities to those who are seeking rewarding careers in providing excellent and compassionate care to patients. These healthcare heroes will positively impact the healthcare of our all of our patients now and post-pandemic,” she said.

This isn't the first time Baptist Health System has offered such generous signing bonuses. An event was held last month to hiring staff for both North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital at a similar event.

According to event organizers, the hiring event will comply with CDC safety guidelines requiring masks and social distancing. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with members of the hospital system’s recruitment teams and hiring leaders to learn more about the jobs offered, as well as the market-competitive salaries, benefits and sign-on bonuses.