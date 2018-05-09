ATLANTA, GA -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 130 people in 34 states.

Related: FDA Now Says Throw Out ALL Kellogg's Honey Smacks Cereal

#RECALL update: Seriously, get rid of Kellogg’s #HoneySmacks in the cabinets! @CDCgov continues to get #Salmonella illness reports linked to the cereal. Now- 130 confirmed infections in 34 states. Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy – retailers can NOT legally sell. https://t.co/wJJzWd7KqG pic.twitter.com/laBH2cXsw3 — FDA FOOD (@FDAfood) September 4, 2018

The CDC announced Tuesday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy."

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal linked to 130 Salmonella infections in 36 states. The cereal was recalled and could make you sick if you eat it. Check your pantry for it and do not eat it. https://t.co/G5WyEiENH0 pic.twitter.com/bmbm5g0Jee — CDC (@CDCgov) September 4, 2018

The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

Previous: Kellogg Co. Recalling Honey Smacks Because of Salmonella Concerns

While stores cannot legally sell Honey Smacks as the outbreak continues, the CDC is concerned infections are continuing as people eat the cereal that has been stored in their cabinets.

It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

Related: Kellogg Co. recalling Honey Smacks because of salmonella concerns

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.