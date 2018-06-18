"I started getting symptoms. My hands trembling, forgetting to go from one room to another room, why I was there, being short fused," retired track coach Joe Anzaldua said.

Those are the symptoms he says he was feeling after consuming 115 cans of tuna in six months. Anzaldua added, "I was thinking the only change in my diet was back in July, and I've had a lot of tuna, and I've done some research on it, and I know the tuna contains some mercury so I went to the doctor."

Two blood tests showed his mercury was elevated, but not quite toxic. Anzaldua, who now eats canned chicken and not tuna says the mercury did harm him, and some symptoms still remain. "They still come and go but it was a daily affair, several times a day," he said.

The FDA recommendation says people should eat only one can of tuna a week, but that FDA recommendation for once a week is really directed towards one particular group. "It is directed at a very specific sensitive sub-population and that is pregnant women, it's not directed at adult males," said Gavin Gibbons from the National Fisheries Institute. He told us it would really take eating more than 30 cans of albacore to hit a toxic level of mercury, and for light tuna, it would take about 100 cans.

Even so, Anzaldua says he wants the labels changed. "The tuna companies say the FDA allows so much mercury in our tuna. So okay, fine, if they allow it then put her on your tans put a warning on there and let the people know," he said.

Gibbons says that's just not necessary and told us, "Published peer review science shows that the benefit of eating seafood and tuna included far outweighs the risk."

