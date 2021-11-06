'This initiative comes straight from the heart': Dentist office gifts thousands of dollars' worth of free dental care

Advanced Smile Care of North San Antonio gifted patients with over $10,000 of free dental work.

SAN ANTONIO — Over the past year, many people went through extreme financial difficulties. But one dentist's office wants to make life easier for a few of their patients by giving them a mouth makeover.

Families nationwide faced tough financial decisions during the pandemic, often being forced to put off necessary medical care in order to put food on the table. Advanced Smile Care of North San Antonio normally hosts an annual dentistry event called "Dentistry From The Heart." They've been doing so for 15 years, giving away close to $100,000 in free dental care.

COVID-19 halted the initiative in 2020, but the dentist's office still wanted to pay it forward to patients during the crisis needing a financial hand up. So it gave them what it calls "The Gift of Dentistry.”

"My teeth might look like they're together, but I actually have a lot of missing teeth," said Crystal Ennis, a patient at Advanced Smile Care. "I don't have any back teeth. All of my chewing is done in the front part of my mouth, and I just used drugs for a really long time. Smoking meth really took a toll on them."

But when they told her they'd be gifting her over $15,000 in dental work, including dentures, her life was changed forever.

"I was immediately touched. It was like an explosion," she said. "I went inward and then went outward with all, like it made me cry. I was just brought to tears."

"It's nice to be able to give something away and give some of your time," added Dr. Laura Benjamin. "Kind of like doing a mission trip. You just go, give your time, bring materials, and we have the ability to do that for patients, too."

Another patient chosen was Vincent Montez, whose wife was battling cancer.

"Pretty much these past few years my life has kind of revolved around cancer, pain, all these nonstop bills," Montez said.

But thanks to Advanced Smile Care, not one cent of this close-to-$10,000 dentist bill for a bright white smile will ever have to be paid back.

"They go sit in that chair, and everybody comes walking in. And it gives me this unbelievable gift, which...I was pretty much a person with a lot of words, but I was just speechless," he said. "This is already paid in full by the generous people here at Advanced Smile Care, and it's one less bill that they don't have to worry about."

"When you change someone's smile, it makes a huge impact in their life," Dental Assistant Brittney Dobbs said. "So that small little difference that you're doing for someone makes a huge impact and a huge impact in the world."