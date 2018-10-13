SAN ANTONIO — Getting kids active can result in physical and mental health benefits and stronger social skills. Local students were encouraged to get outside and move with a fun-filled “Day of Play” on Thursday.

The Eastside Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio was all smiles Thursday afternoon while races and drills were taking place on their multi-purpose field.

John Peoples, a Gates Academy student, tried his luck in the potato sack race and tug of war game. He was excited to pick up a football and throw a couple of passes with his friends.

Dozens of volunteers created the game stations for Day of Play.

The event is all about making play possible. The kids learned how to play new games. The fun can be recreated at home using equipment handed out at the end of the day.

Keurig Dr Pepper, HEB and Good Sports put their money and energy into the project.

“I think being active as a kid, there's all kinds of both physical and emotional benefits. These days, kids are on their smartphones or tablets, their X-Boxes, PlayStations and we just want to get them out for a few hours, get them away from those electronic items and really enjoy playing,” Keurig Dr. Pepper area director Gene Haddock said.

Along with the take-home bags for the kids, volunteers also boxed up items that will be gifted to local youth organizations.

“We really focus on healthy lifestyles. That's one of our core philosophies at the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio,” spokesperson Renee Garvens said. “It just gives them an opportunity to think outside the box of different ways that they can play, different ways that they can use some of the equipment that they're receiving today. It gets them out of the house, it gets them into the fresh air, and gets them using their bodies and having a great time doing it.”

The event was part of the “Let’s Play” initiative, which provides children with everything they need to get active, daily.

“This is something, this is a blessing. Really. Greatness,” said Bradley Miller, a student at St. Philip’s Early College High School.

The Boys and Girls Club welcomes volunteers. You can visit their official website here for ways to get involved.

