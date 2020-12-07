What health experts are saying about going to the beach

With warmer weather ahead, a lot of people are going to the beach to cool off. Here are some do's and dont's of laying out.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — "Just because we are done with the #coronavirus, it does not mean that it’s done with us,” said cardiologist and medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli."

Quarantine fatigue is real, especially as the weather starts to get warmer.

On a beautiful day like today, Coeur d'Alene residents and visitors headed into the beach to get some sun.

This comes one day after the Panhandle Heath District officials said there are more than 90 COVID-19 cases in Northern Idaho in the past day.

Having his soccer season already taken from him, safety is no joke to this incoming college freshman.

“I just want to stay safe,” said Aidan Hofeldt, a diabetic, adding that his immune system is compromised.

“It’s nerve wracking, It worries me but, you know, I figure I can just keep away from people."

Idaho does not require masks and is seeing steady increases in coronavirus cases every day. We are just repeating history, said cardiologist and medical expert Payal Kohli.

“And if there was any doubt in our minds before, I think Florida and other places in the country that have just opened up with no restrictions and opened the floodgates have demonstrated that those cases are going to go up," she said.

A good break from quarantine is always nice, but there are ways to spend time outside without endangering others

“But as soon as you see somebody, even in the distance approaching you just put the mask on for, you know, a few minutes until they pass because not only is it a sign of respect to the other person that you care about them. It's also wait for yourself to be safe protect you from their droplets.”

It’s why Holfeldt says the protective measures we take now can make a difference

“I think everybody should wear a mask”

DO'S:

Social distance

Wash hands often

Bring hand sanitizer

DON'TS: