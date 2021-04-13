'You shouldn’t declare a victory, till victory is here' | Local leaders weigh in on Governor Abbott’s claims Texas is ‘very close’ to herd immunity

As more vaccines roll out statewide, the Governor made an optimistic claim that Texas could be ‘very close’ to herd immunity. Local leaders say we're not there yet.

SAN ANTONIO — As more vaccines roll out statewide, Governor Greg Abbott made an optimistic claim that Texas could be nearing herd immunity. But local leaders say otherwise.

Governor Abbott made the comment about herd immunity during a televised interview on “Fox News Sunday."

“When you look at the senior population, for example, 70, more than 70 percent of our seniors have received a vaccine shot. More than 50 percent of those who are 50 to 65 have received a vaccine shot. I don't know what herd immunity is, but when you add that to the people who have acquired immunity, it looks like it could be very close to herd immunity,” said Abbott.

Depending on who you ask, the threshold to reach herd immunity varies. Herd immunity is when a large percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making it unlikely to spread. The World Health Organization says the percentage of the population that needs to be immune is between 70%-90%. Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. Chief Medical Advisor, says the percentage is 80-85% and Governor Abbott’s medical adviser says 70%.



According to data by Texas Department of State Health Services, if you add the number of Texans who are fully vaccinated and Texans who have recovered from the coronavirus, about 29% of the population is immune as of mid-April.

“I think part of the challenge is that people want to think about people who previously had a COVID infection, as a separate group from people who have been vaccinated against COVID. If you think 30% of the population has had COVID, and right now, San Antonio, about 25% of the population has been fully vaccinated, even if you were to add those two numbers, we wouldn't be close to herd immunity,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, Metropolitan Health District interim director.



“We’re getting through this pretty good, because we have more vaccines. But you know, you shouldn’t declare a victory, till victory is here and we’re not there yet,” said Nelson Wolff, Bexar County judge.