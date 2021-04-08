San Antonio to offer $100 incentives to residents who get vaccinated

City leaders are trying to go after those who have not gotten the vaccine. They say it's the best protection.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is increasing its strategies to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes money.

The City will be giving out incentives, like $100, to get the COVID-19 shot. As of Wednesday, 63 percent of people in Bexar County are fully vaccinated.

City leaders are trying to go after those who have not gotten the vaccine. They say it's the best protection.

An assistant director with Metro Health told City Council Wednesday afternoon that the city will be using funds from the feds. They plan to spend at least $1 million on these vaccine incentives.

According to the city, this means they would give out $100 dollars per person to those who get the COVID shot.

It wouldn't be cash, but in the form of a gift card.

So, if you're asking, 'When can I get my money?'

You can't -- yet.

This has to be approved by the feds, and that could take 30 days. So, you are looking at least another month.

The city of SA plans to give out $100 gift cards to encourage people to get the coronavirus vaccine shot. If you’re unvaccinated, is this an incentive? https://t.co/RZ0kXcz0I3 — Sharon Ko (@SharonKoTV) August 4, 2021

"For anyone who says that the vaccine doesn't work, take a look at that graph," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said, pointing to data showing the majority of those hospitalizations are people who are unvaccinated:

Metro Health said the delta variant currently accounts for 88% of new COVID-19 cases. A representative said they have received lots of feedback from people worried about the side effects from getting a vaccine.

Dr. Charles Hankins, a local pediatrician, also spoke – saying there is a 4-year-old in the ICU on a ventilator. And he also said there are four children dealing with RSV on ventilators, too.

"This is different, this delta variant is different," he said. "If parents and those 12 and up can get vaccinated – we can protect those who aren't old enough to get vaccinated."

The City has enticed people to get the shot before; people received Six Flags and Spurs tickets.