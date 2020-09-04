SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 has learned Thursday that a woman battling coronavirus in the ICU has died.

63-year-old Josie Krebs started showing symptoms on March 16, according to her husband Gary Gibson, who spoke to KENS 5 on March 31.

At the time, Gary said Josie was full of life with no underlying health conditions. He said his wife didn’t travel anywhere and only left the house to run some errands, visiting a few grocery stores a few weeks ago.

“I didn't really want her to go,” said Gibson. “One in particular was very crowded. She mentioned that there was a guy standing behind her that was coughing, and then she went to another grocery store that was kind of crowded.”

RELATED: Husband of critically ill coronavirus patient says stay home, stay safe

In a few days, Gibson said Josie was coughing and having trouble breathing. He took her to an urgent care center where she was diagnosed with bronchitis.

“I brought her home and then she just started getting worse and worse, that was on a Monday and by Thursday I was taking her to the E.R. So, it developed very quickly,” said Gibson.

The following day, Gibson said Josie tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, Gibson posted on Facebook that after a lengthy battle in the ICU, Josie passed away. Gibson thanked his family and friends and the many people who reached out to him.

She was also an employee of Costco, assigned to the UTSA Boulevard location.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 16.8 million have filed for unemployment in past 3 weeks

RELATED: Wiped out of toilet paper? Here's why