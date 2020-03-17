SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is asking for all local law enforcement to minimize custodial arrests to avoid unnecessary jail time during the coronavirus outbreak.
Wolff's letter to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg asked for the San Antonio Police Department to use cite and release methods whenever possible, particularly for non-violent offenses.
"Although jails absolutely serve a purpose, during a pandemic event, they can inadvertently become incubators and amplifiers for a contagious illness," Wolff said in his letter.
He said that this past weekend, "six apparently homeless people (were) arrested for criminal trespass."
Wolff said he was making the request also in cooperation with Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales and Sheriff Javier Salazar.
