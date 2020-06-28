Witte Museum to close through June 30 after city's emergency alert

The museum says it will close at the end of the business day on Sunday and stay closed through Tuesday, June 30.

The museum says it will close at the end of the business day on Sunday and stay closed through Tuesday, June 30. Beyond that, museum staff will continue to monitor the situation.

See the full statement from the Witte below:

"Due to the Emergency Alert regarding COVID-19, the Witte Museum will close end of business, Sunday, June 28 through Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

We are closely monitoring the situation for future scheduling. The public's safety is our top priority.

More updates from the Witte Museum will be posted on our social media channels and on our website at www.WitteMuseum.org/Updates.