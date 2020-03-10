Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

The Sen. Johnson tested positive after being exposed to someone during a trip to Washington, according to his communications director.

A spokesperson for Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson confirmed Saturday that the senator has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Johnson's office released a statement saying that the senator was exposed to "someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14."

The statement said the senator quarantined for 14 days and did not develop symptoms, then tested negative two times during the quarantine period.

According to Sen. Johnson's office, he then returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the statement, Sen. Johnson's Communication's Director, Ben Voelkel said, "After learning of this exposure, the senator was tested yesterday afternoon. This test came back positive. Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms. He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor."