SAN ANTONIO — Wilson County, which has a population of about 50,000, has its first case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The positive test was confirmed by local officials in Floresville, who added that the patient had recently traveled elsewhere in the U.S. They are in a hospital being treated.

According to officials, they are working to identify "any close contacts the patient may have had prior to their testing positive, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed."

The county last week issued a public health emergency declaration, urging community residents to follow social distancing measures that have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and other health experts.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Texas, according to Johns Hopkins University.

