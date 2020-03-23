SAN ANTONIO — Wilson County, which has a population of about 50,000, has its first case of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The positive test was confirmed by local officials in Floresville, who added that the patient had recently traveled elsewhere in the U.S. They are in a hospital being treated.
According to officials, they are working to identify "any close contacts the patient may have had prior to their testing positive, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed."
The county last week issued a public health emergency declaration, urging community residents to follow social distancing measures that have been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and other health experts.
As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there were 670 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Texas, according to Johns Hopkins University.
We’re continuing to bring you the latest information on the novel coronavirus’s impact local, statewide and nationally. Here’s more recent coverage:
- Coronavirus live updates: Surgeon general urges public to stay home, says 'this week, it's going to be bad'
- Stocks tumble on Wall Street as traders wait on Congress
- Tito’s Handmade ... hand sanitizer? Distillery looking to produce and give to those in need
- Possible coronavirus exposure reported at H-E-B in Schertz
- Midtown Cleaners struggles to keep their doors open during the spread of coronavirus
- 'We are in this together' | Company creates website to spread word about local businesses
- Gyms find creative ways to keep members fit during coronavirus pandemic
- Central Texas athletes staying in shape, sharing isolation workouts on Twitter