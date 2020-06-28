x
#WhyIWearAMaskSA | KENS 5 viewers explain why they wear a mask

Wearing a mask is one huge step in battling surging coronavirus numbers.
Credit: Sandra Barela
I wear my mask for my family and friend and for the Love of TEXAS!!!!! And For all the healthcare works!! Credit: Sandra Barela

SAN ANTONIO — Wearing a mask is one huge step in battling surging coronavirus numbers. Medical experts say wearing a mask will help stop the spread of the coronavirus so we asked our viewers to share your photos and videos in the #WhyIWearAMaskSA campaign.

And our viewers answered in spades! Take a look at some pictures and answers sent in through our KENS 5 app:

Sandra Barela
Our KENS 5 staff members have also answered the call. Take a look at some of their answers as to why they wear a mask:
Erica Zucco
As Texas nears 100,000 total coronavirus cases, San Antonio's mayor ... says the city is seeing a "staggering" rise in positive tests and hospitalizations. He says the hospital system is still "stable," but cautions that distancing and masks are needed to keep it that way.
They've done their part. Now we want you to do yours, San Antonio. Tell us who you're wearing a mask for and why with three easy steps.

1. Take a selfie and share it on social media.

2. In the caption, tell us why you wear a mask.

3. Be sure to include #WhyIWearAMaskSA in the post, or you can share it with us on the home page of the KENS 5 app. We'll be showing your pictures and videos on air and online.

