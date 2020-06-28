SAN ANTONIO — Wearing a mask is one huge step in battling surging coronavirus numbers. Medical experts say wearing a mask will help stop the spread of the coronavirus so we asked our viewers to share your photos and videos in the #WhyIWearAMaskSA campaign.
And our viewers answered in spades! Take a look at some pictures and answers sent in through our KENS 5 app:
#WhyIWearAMaskSA | KENS 5 viewers explain why they wear a mask
Our KENS 5 staff members have also answered the call. Take a look at some of their answers as to why they wear a mask:
They've done their part. Now we want you to do yours, San Antonio. Tell us who you're wearing a mask for and why with three easy steps.
1. Take a selfie and share it on social media.
2. In the caption, tell us why you wear a mask.
3. Be sure to include #WhyIWearAMaskSA in the post, or you can share it with us on the home page of the KENS 5 app. We'll be showing your pictures and videos on air and online.