x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Coronavirus

Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on social media

The Federal Trade Commission says when you post your COVID-19 vaccination card online, you're handing over valuable information to someone to use for identity theft.

WASHINGTON — Getting your COVID-19 vaccination can be exciting. However, the Federal Trade Commission is asking people to keep their celebrations to themselves. Some newly inoculated people are posting their vaccination cards on social media. 

"Please don't do that! You could be inviting identity theft," the agency warns on its website. 

Your vaccination card has information on it including your full name, date of birth, where you got your vaccine, and the dates you got it. Posting that information on social media means you could be handing over valuable information to someone who could use it to steal your identity. 

RELATED: Stop posting pictures of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media, BBB warns

The agency warns that oversharing information online can sometimes give identify thieves information they need to figure out other compromising information. They could potentially use that, guess your social security number and steal your tax refund. 

Experts with the FTC say if you want to share the news about your vaccination, it's best to post a photo with your bandage or a vaccine sticker instead of the actual card.

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Maryland struggling to vaccinate its Black population

RELATED: VERIFY: So, you've been vaccinated. Is it now safe to visit family?

RELATED: Pharmacies around the DMV to receive COVID vaccines next week

RELATED: There are 8 different ways you can register for a vaccine in Montgomery County. Eight.

RELATED: VERIFY: You don't need to avoid alcohol after getting the COVID-19 vaccine

 