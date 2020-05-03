SAN ANTONIO — So far in the U.S. 12 people have died from the coronavirus, but this year at least 16,000 Americans have died from the flu.

In the U.S. so far this year one out of every eight people has gotten the flu. With a death rate of one in 1,000, the chance of you both getting and dying from the flu is one in 8,000. Let's compare that to coronavirus. China has about 80,000 cases. Let's just say the U.S. has a comparable outbreak. With a population one quarter that of China, that would be about 20,000 cases or one in every 16,500 people. With the current death rate of coronavirus at 3.4 for every 100 people, your chance of contracting and dying from coronavirus would be one in 485,000, making the flu 60 times greater of a threat. So why the panic?

Dr. Junda Woo, the Medical Director of the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District told us, "I think it has to do with the fear of the unknown and people have asked me why do we see people in suits, in this kind of protective equipment."

They used those suits because it was believed there was a chance coronavirus was airborne and could survive for up to hours in the air after someone with the virus leaves a room much like with measles. Dr. Woo added, "We are starting to think that's not the case for Covid-19 but we have not yet received that official guidance."

We've seen lots of flu in south Texas, but will we see coronavirus? Dr. Woo said, "I would not be surprised if we did. People should not panic." Not panic but prepare.

Dr. Woo added, "The next time you go to the grocery store maybe throw in an extra can of beans, some extra noodles, some extra things a little bit each trip, so that if you are stuck at home if you're sick at home to have those so you don't have to run to the store."

To help prevent yourself from getting either illness Dr. Woo said, "Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Don't touch your face."

If you need extra help gathering supplies or needing more information you can call the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry called STEAR, by dialing 211.

