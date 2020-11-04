DENVER, Colorado — Until there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, expect social distancing and other preventative measures to remain an important part of daily life, according to 9Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli.

As of Friday, Colorado’s stay-at-home order will lift on April 26 (Denver’s lifts on April 30). But, because a vaccine likely won’t get approval for an estimated 12-18 months, Kohli said people will still be open to infection and large crowds could threaten a second wave of cases.

“It likely doesn't mean going to a 20,000-person concert at Pepsi center or going to a game at Coors Field or even necessarily going to a crowded bar or dance club anytime soon,” said Governor Jared Polis of the stay-home order being lifted in a couple of weeks.

But lifting the order could give the lifeless economy a pulse this summer. Salons may be able to take a smaller number of clients. Restaurants may offer limited seating. Retail shops might let a couple of people in at a time. Workplaces will likely implement distancing measures. Masks will have become a regular part of life and handshakes will be non-existent.

“The majority of the country has still not been infected by the virus. So, they still don’t have immunity to the virus and still susceptible to it,” explained Kohli. “When we are thinking about releasing social distancing we really have to do it in a gradual phase.”

While we navigate the “new normal” Kohli said we should focus on “The Three T’s.”

TESTING

Accurate, timely and widespread antibody testing could show who has already been infected, even if they never had symptoms.

Many infected people never know they have COVID-19 and silently spread the virus. While not proven, those who recover may be immune to future infections or at least have built up a strong defense.

“In the absence of widespread testing, we will get a second wave from this infection,” said Kohli. “It’s not a possible solution to realizing how to open our country again. It’s the only solution.”



TRACING

China lifted many of its restrictions in the last week. While it struggled to keep crowds from forming at popular outdoor destinations, Kohli said they have implemented an effective smartphone tracing system for tracking who that person may have come in contact with and if they should subsequently enter quarantine.

South Korea implemented a similar tracing model shortly after it’s outbreak. That controversial method, combined with widespread testing, limited the severity of South Korea’s pandemic. It’s something that would prove difficult to get Americans to rally around.

“In the time of a pandemic and when we have human lives at stake, I think that’s an important sacrifice to make,” said Kohli, who also said tech companies are working on making this an operationally viable option.

TREATMENT

There are multiple clinical attempts to find a vaccine. Hospitals are beginning to use plasma to treat severely ill people.

But while we wait for those solutions, Coloradans should keep their distance, stay home as much as possible and wash hands regularly.

“What's realistic is we're able to get back to work to earn a living and that we're able to at least enjoy the Colorado we love a bit more,” said Polis of the weeks and months ahead.

