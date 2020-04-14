The San Antonio Food Bank is expecting another couple thousand to show up for the next mega drive at the Alamodome this Friday.

Last week the group was overwhelmed by an unprecedented number of people in desperate need in the midst of the pandemic.

The images inspired a famous San Antonio author to give back and motivated SA Food Bank to do better.

"I was just sitting there like dang this super sucks," San Antonio author Shea Serrano said to KENS 5 over the phone on Monday.

"Let's say if you were a single parent and you've got to wait in this line for six hours with your children to get food it was like 1,000 things going through my head all at once."

Last week's lines at the food bank's distribution drive broke hearts across San Antonio and motivated the Food Bank CEO to adjust.

"The visual of so many families was something that rocked the world," CEO Eric Cooper, said.

At the Alamodome on Friday, Cooper hopes not to repeat history. While they may feed the same number of people this week, they're doing it differently.

The Food Bank has started private distributions across the greater San Antonio area to lessen the load come Friday.

"We have dozens and dozens of sites that are happening every day," Cooper said. "The wait time is less and it's a little more convenient."



A convenience that comes at a cost that thousands of San Antonians graciously paid over the weekend.

Serrano put a call out for monetary donations for the Food Bank and in a matter of hours helped raise $100,000.

"This is always a really good example of what happens when a lot of people do a little thing," Serrano said.

"We had 20,000 people all send a couple of bucks and all of the sudden it's a big number that people get excited about."

San Antonio's next mega drive is planned for this Friday at 10:00 am at the Alamodome. Officials ask that you pre-register online.

RELATED: 10,000 families visit San Antonio Food Bank as coronavirus exacerbates food insecurity

RELATED: 'The urgency is now': SA Food Bank says supply is strained, but Saturday fundraisers should provide major boost

RELATED: Social media users raise $100,000 (and counting) for SA Food Bank after local author's call for donations