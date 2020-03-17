TYLER, Texas — Whataburger announced Monday the fast food chain will close the dining rooms in all restaurants Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The dining rooms will close by 3 p.m. and will remain close indefinitely.

Whataburger will continue to offer its full menu through the drive-thru.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of curbside delivery for orders made online starting Thursday between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can make an online order by following this restaurant.

