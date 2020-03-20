TEXAS, USA — Whataburger is introducing a curbside pickup option for app and online orders with dining rooms closed due to coronavirus.

Texas' staple burger joint preempted the state government order, voluntarily closing dining rooms on Tuesday. They have kept drive-thru service operational 24/7 and will continue to do so, but this new option should help alleviate lines during the day.

From the company's website, "When you order on Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger App between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., we will walk your order out to you in your car! Just pull in and a Team Member will greet you and take care of the rest."

