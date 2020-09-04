HARRISBURG, Pa. — Social distancing means we have had to cancel that people typically look forward to like birthday parties, graduations, and weddings.

FOX43 spoke with two couples about their emotional decision to either postpone or move forward with their weddings.

Postponing the most romantic day of your life

Colin Walz and Alison Jacob of Harrisburg were counting down the days until their May 16th wedding when COVID-19 started to spread across the country.

"To be honest, I think we were kind of trying to just say 'Oh this will blow over, it will blow over, it seems like it's just a thing that will pass over quickly," said Walz.

And then it didn't.

Walz said, "Our venue reached out to us and was kind of like, you guys should really consider rescheduling."

The couple did postpone and rescheduled their wedding for October.

While they're sad to not get married on their original day, they say they just want everyone to be safe.

"It was a lot bigger than the two of us. We have a responsibility to the people we really wanted there and make sure they're safe and have a good time," said Jacob.

They say working with their vendors to move everything around.

That went well and they haven't lost any money or deposits.

Jacob said, "I think everybody is more willing to work with each other than just blow it off and cancel the contract."

Hoping for the best

Julia Arpino and Meegan Luttrell of York are still planning to get married this coming July.

"Our biggest worry like a month ago was worrying it would be too hot outside or that it would rain, or something small like that. Now I just think that we're humbled and put things in perspective, to be honest," said Arpino.

The couple will likely have to cancel some celebrations before the wedding.

"Being a July bride, we're still having to deal with that go along with getting married, like bachelorette parties, kind of the rights of passage, even out showers may fall to the wayside, even if our wedding doesn't, we may just have to forgo those things."

They're hoping things settle down by the summer.

Though they also say postponing will be an option if it's in the best interest of their guests and vendors.

"I think our main focus is just to make sure that everyone is healthy and safe," said Arpino.

A piece of advice

Both of the couples, and wedding planners too, suggest all brides and grooms for 2020 should look at their contracts and understand their rights.

That way, you'll know how much money you may or may not lose if you have to postpone or cancel.