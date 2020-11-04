SEATTLE — Jerry Spring of Kent was 85 years old. The grandfather was healthy and active.

"I never would have thought that I wouldn't have my dad anymore. I mean it just happened in a week," said his daughter, Sarah Spring Everett.

Everett is reflecting on how quickly everything happened.

"Last Wednesday, April 1, my dad was admitted to the ER at Valley Medical Center. My mom called an ambulance because after sleeping all day, my dad was unable to have the energy to even stand up," Everett said.

Initially, he had a low grade fever but no other symptoms. A test confirmed what she had feared.

Sarah Spring Everett

"Finding out that he had the diagnosis of COVID-19 was heartbreaking, and that was terrifying. But a few days after that, he seemed to be getting better," Everett said.

Her dad's condition quickly changed.

"From a patient's perspective, the doctors and nurses are doing everything they can, but they're all suited up, so the patient themselves have been admitted into what is like this isolation from everybody and everything they know," she said.

Spring's family just wanted to be by his side.

"We finally got an iPad in there the last day," Everett said. "We just tried to say our goodbyes, and I called my half-sister so she could be on the phone at least, and tell him over the computer that she loved him. It just happened really, really fast."

Everett is remembering her dad as someone who was always giving back, and volunteering at his church. He even helped start a homeless shelter in Kent.

"He just always was working to help other people, and he didn't want any sort of recognition for it. He was no talk, and he was all action. And that's what I admired the most and respected the most and will remember always," Everett said.

Everett shared the following list of what she learned and wants other people to know, specifically related to the elderly, about coronavirus:

1. If you are elderly, stay home.

If you are not elderly, please reach out to your elderly neighbors and family members to see what errands you can run for them. Drop off groceries at their doorstop. There is no reason they should be leaving their home right now. Encourage them to stay home.

2. If you do have an elderly family member admitted to the hospital, communicate with them right away.

Enlist the nurses help if they need help using the phone or a smart phone. They may not be able to communicate very soon after admittance due to the myriad of anti-psychotic medications they could be given to reduce their anxiety, OR if they have an oxygen mask or ventilator in place.

Let them know that all doctors and nurses going into their room are fully suited up and masked. They will look like they're in something similar to space suits. They will be in an isolation unit. The reason this is important to share is that it makes it very difficult for the patient to understand what the doctors and nurses are saying. If you are speaking with your family over the phone or video chat, you will be the only person speaking to them that is not wear a mask - and thus - your voice is the clearest they will hear.

In my dad's case, he never really understood what was happening and that was terrifying to him. During my father's lucid moments he told me he was very confused by what was going on and couldn't understand anything anyone was saying. I didn't fully understand what he was experiencing until the doctor took an iPad into the room with him so we could communicate with my dad. When they are fully suited you can't really see their faces and their voices are muffled. I couldn't understand a word the doctor/nurse were saying to me or my dad while they had their protective gear on. This is extremely terrifying as a patient when you are struggling to breathe, they start securing masks to your face, and bind your hands in bags so that you cannot remove the mask or anything else.

3. Many elderly people do not have or know how to use smart devices. This makes them completely isolated from family.

Family is not allowed in the hospital at any time. Even when the patient is dying. Right now, make sure you have a smart device that you can use to communicate with your loved one when they are in the hospital. Make sure you have a device for your loved one, or if they already have one, know the password for log in. This may be your only opportunity to talk with your loved one.

Also, it is the only way to help them understand the care they are receiving and steps they can take to fight the virus. For example, my father's care team really wanted my father to lay on his stomach yesterday to help open up his lungs. My father was too agitated to do this. If we had the iPad set up and in his room earlier throughout the process we may have been able to coach him through this. Don't wait until they are in the hospital to get this set up. Do it now. The virus progresses too quickly.

We didn't get an iPad to my dads room until the last day of his life. He had never used an iPad before and we didn't think he was in any condition to start. He still used the old-fashioned flip phone. A friend of mine is a doctor and told me the nurse can set up the iPad for him so that we can talk to him. Thank God for this advice and that we were able to get an iPad to his room. We were able to have this for the last day and moments of his life.

4. Like many people I've been watching from the sidelines, staying home, and had been otherwise unaffected by the virus.

Then it hit my dad last week, and it was brutal. This is no joke. Stay home, be safe. This is not the way you want your parent or loved one to die.

