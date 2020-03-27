SAN ANTONIO — New data from the U.S. Department of Labor is a first glimpse at the U.S. labor market amid the coronavirus crisis. National and statewide jobless claims paint a bleak picture of the struggling economy.

This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor released a new report, which showed a record 3.28 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

“The unemployment numbers over the next few weeks are going to be really large and staggering, to be honest," said Karl Eggerss, senior wealth advisor and partner at Covenant.

"Having said that, if we can get back up and running, a lot of those jobs will come back right where they were going. It’s going to take some time.”

Workforce Solutions Alamo, which connects job seekers to employment opportunities and provides training services, said Texas’ unemployment claims are high as well.

“It went from 13 thousand to a range from 120 to 150 thousand. We don’t have the full numbers, but it’s basically ten-fold in other words in a week's time,” said Adrian Lopez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo.

For people who got laid off, health insurance coverage is another problem. KENS 5 spoke with a health insurance consultant who shared what options are available for families.

“If you lose your job and your employee has more than 20 employees, they have to by law offer you COBRA coverage, which is a continuation of their group's medical plan,” said Bryant Hamstra, health insurance consultant at Lockton.

He further explained that you would be responsible for 100 percent of the premium. It would be roughly 500 to 600 dollars a month for an employee. If you opt for family coverage, you may have to pay 5 hundred to 2 thousand dollars.

There are also health insurance options with possible government assistance from the Affordable Care Act. If you want to review the different health insurance carriers and plans, click here. www.choosemylo/sanantonio