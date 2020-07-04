SAN ANTONIO — Max Guevara drove VIA buses for nearly 40 years. In retirement, he said he keeps in contact with current drivers and employees. Many of those employees are close friends who he said are concerned VIA isn't doing enough to protect employees during the pandemic.

The concerns escalated after employees were notified Monday a bus driver tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The letter stated the driver last reported for work on March 31 and that it's unclear from where they contracted the virus.

"She came in contact with, in just 10 days that they listed, 16 different buses and 21 different routes," Guevara said of the bus operator who tested positive. "Those are those are other drivers that she came in contact with, people in the community that she's come in contact with. Something more needs to be done now. Why are we waiting?"

On the same day staff was notified of the positive test, VIA implemented previously announced policies which put fewer buses in service, also eliminating bus fare. VIA also restricted seats toward the front of the bus to accommodate social distancing between passengers and operators.

Guevara said the policies, while intended to serve essential workers and people trying to complete necessary tasks, have inadvertently created issues for drivers.

"What it's caused is the homeless to have a free ride and free shelter to ride around and bring all their bags," Guevara said. "Some have multiple bags and boxes and they bring them all on the bus. They fall asleep on the bus and they want to just ride around all day."

Guevara said at least one driver has told him they were coughed on telling a homeless individual they were not allowed to sleep on the bus.

"It's kind of like we're the last thing they care about on the list of things to care about," Guevara said. "(Drivers) feel helpless."

Last week, VIA outlined what measures it was taking, sending the following statement from Rachel Benavidez, VIA's director of communications:

“As of this morning, April 4, we’ve had about 15 operators who have been tested, and no positives. We have had one administrative employee test positive. Those results were reported to us last Saturday, March 28. Attached is the statement on the positive result.

This past week we began to distribute masks to operators, in line with updated CDC guidelines and recommendations from health and government officials. For the past several weeks, drivers have had access to gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes for their protection and to help protect our customers.

We’re continuing with our stepped-up cleaning and disinfecting schedule and are taking extra steps to allow for social distancing, including removing or restricting access to seats near the front of the bus, suspending fares so passengers don’t have to touch the farebox or crowd the door when boarding, and helpful information throughout the buses and facilities in the system.

We use EPA-approved, hospital-grade disinfectant to clean vehicles and facilities throughout the day and on the overnight schedule that was always in place. We have added or redirected available staff to make sure this effort is supported.”

VIA representatives on Tuesday declined an on-camera interview, but released the following statement:

"On Monday, April 6, we learned that a VIA operator tested positive for the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus) and is being quarantined at home.

The operator last reported for duty on Tuesday, March 31. They called out sick on Wednesday, April 1, and consulted their family doctor, per VIA’s contagious virus protocol for employees, which is designed to limit exposure to others when followed. The operator was advised by their doctor to self-quarantine, pending test results. The positive test was reported and confirmed on Monday. It is yet unknown how they contracted the virus.

A list of routes they operated in the period prior to April 1 is listed below. Vehicles they drove have since been cleaned and disinfected.

Friday, March 20- Route number 522 Babcock, bus number 428, 4:30 PM to 10:14 PM

Saturday, March 21- Route number 42/88 Roosevelt/Bandera, bus number 435, 5:05 AM to 2:12 PM

Sunday, March 22- Route number 66/68 Ceralvo /Guadalupe, bus number 422, 5:43 AM to 1:45 PM

Monday, March 23- Route number 9/43 Broadway/S. Flores, bus number 526, 3:28 AM to 4:22 AM and 4:41 AM to 12:05 PM

Tuesday, March 24- Route number 82/95 Culebra/Fredericksburg, bus number 334, 2:11 PM to 7:18 PM

Wednesday, March 25- Route number 3/76 San Pedro/W. Commerce, Bus No. 629, 5:05 AM to 8:58 AM and bus number 731, 1:23 PM to 5:29 PM

Thursday, March 26- Off

Friday, March 27- Reserve

Saturday, March 28- Route number 102 Primo Military, bus number 970, 3:51 AM to 1:20 PM

Sunday, March 29, Route numbers 5/30 McCullough/Rigsby, 36/90 S. Presa/Woodlawn, 14/44 Perrin-Beitel/Pleasanton, 22/79 Hays/Ruiz, Primo 102 Military, 503 Huebner Crosstown, bus numbers 330, 673, 674, 676, 677, 331, 6:05 AM to 6:50 AM, 7:20 AM to 8:25 AM, 8:25 AM to 9:30 AM, 9:30 AM to 10:20 AM, 10:20 AM to 11:30 AM, 11:30 AM to 12:45 AM

Monday, March 30, Route number 32/96 Steves/Vance Jackson, bus number 541, 3:41 AM to 1:32 PM

Tuesday, March 31, Route number Primo 100 Fredericksburg, bus number 968, 1:43 PM to 10:49 PM

This information, and additional information about VIA’s coronavirus response and prevention efforts are available on our website at VIAinfo.net/covid-19.We notified all VIA employees about this test result on Monday, April 6, and are in the process of identifying those who may have been in close contact with the bus operator. Customers who may have traveled on these routes or been in close contact with the operator can call VIA’s Customer Care Team at (210) 362-2020 with questions.

To date, this is the second confirmed case reported among VIA employees. The first case, an administrative employee with little to no public interaction in their role, was reported on March 28. That person was also quarantined at home.

We are in constant communication with local officials and health professionals about this matter and other developments related to COVID-19. We are monitoring this situation and other developments to determine possible next steps and additional precautions.

The health, safety and well being of every VIA employee remains our top priority. We continue to aggressively expanded agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols. We are following recommended precautions to keep our patrons and employees safe, which includes gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for operators. We’ll continue to monitor this situation and developments in our community to determine possible next steps and additional precautions to keep our employees and customers safe."

