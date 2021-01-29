x
WellMed to reopen reservation hotline for COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO — WellMed is set to reopen its reservation hotline for two coronavirus vaccination clinics starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Those appointments will begin Feb. 1 for health care workers, anyone 65 years or older and those 18 and older with chronic health conditions.               

The toll-free number to schedule an appointment is 833-968-1745. The hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until appointments are filled.                 

No-cost vaccinations will be held at the following WellMed center locations:

Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center 

  • 517 SW Military Drive San Antonio, TX  78221 

Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center 

  • 8335 Culebra Road San Antonio, TX  78251                     

WellMed says you must schedule an appointment over the phone to receive the vaccine at either location. Walk-ins will not be accepted. 

WellMed is asking those trying to schedule appointments via phone to be patient due to the high call volume.

