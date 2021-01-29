WellMed to reopen reservation hotline for COVID-19 vaccine

WellMed says you must schedule an appointment over the phone to receive the vaccine at either location.

SAN ANTONIO — WellMed is set to reopen its reservation hotline for two coronavirus vaccination clinics starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Those appointments will begin Feb. 1 for health care workers, anyone 65 years or older and those 18 and older with chronic health conditions.

The toll-free number to schedule an appointment is 833-968-1745. The hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until appointments are filled.

No-cost vaccinations will be held at the following WellMed center locations:

517 SW Military Drive San Antonio, TX 78221

8335 Culebra Road San Antonio, TX 78251

WellMed says you must schedule an appointment over the phone to receive the vaccine at either location. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

WellMed is asking those trying to schedule appointments via phone to be patient due to the high call volume.