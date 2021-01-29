WellMed to reopen reservation hotline for COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO — WellMed is set to reopen its reservation hotline for two coronavirus vaccination clinics starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Those appointments will begin Feb. 1 for health care workers, anyone 65 years or older and those 18 and older with chronic health conditions.
The toll-free number to schedule an appointment is 833-968-1745. The hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until appointments are filled.
No-cost vaccinations will be held at the following WellMed center locations:
- 517 SW Military Drive San Antonio, TX 78221
- 8335 Culebra Road San Antonio, TX 78251
WellMed says you must schedule an appointment over the phone to receive the vaccine at either location. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
WellMed is asking those trying to schedule appointments via phone to be patient due to the high call volume.
