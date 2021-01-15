WellMed to re-open COVID-19 vaccination hotline this Saturday to schedule appointments

Since Saturday, January 9, the WellMed hotline has received more than 7.9 millions calls

SAN ANTONIO — If you were unable to schedule an appointment to get a vaccine at one of the two WellMed centers this past weekend, you'll have another chance this Saturday.

The health care company has received 9,000 more doses for it south and west side sites. Tomorrow, WellMed will re-open its COVID-19 hotline on Saturday, January 16 to schedule appointments for those 9,000 doses.

The toll-free number to schedule that appointment is 833-968-1745. The hotline will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until appointments are filled.

As a reminder, at this time, health care workers, anyone age 65 and older, and adults 18 and older with chronic health conditions are eligible to be vaccinated.

No-cost vaccinations will be held at the following WellMed center locations:

Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center

517 SW Military Drive

San Antonio, TX 78221

Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior One-Stop Center

8335 Culebra Road

San Antonio, TX 78251

Again, you MUST schedule an appointment over the phone to receive the vaccine at either location. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

WellMed is asking those trying to schedule appointments via phone to be patient and persistent. Since Saturday, January 9, the WellMed COVID-19 vaccination hotline has received more than 7.9 million calls.