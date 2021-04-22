WellMed to create new vaccination appointments for Cisneros Center instead of Alicia Treviño Lopez Senior One-Stop Center

If you received your your first shot of Moderna at the Lopez Center, second-dose appointments will be held there through May 21.

SAN ANTONIO — New coronavirus vaccine appointments will no longer be available at the Alicia Treviño Lopez Senior One-Stop Center on Culebra Road, WellMed says.

However, if you received your your first shot of Moderna at the Lopez Center, second-dose appointments will be held there through May 21.

WellMed will now schedule all new appointments for the two-shot Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for the Elvira Cisneros Senior Community Activity Center on 517 SW Military starting next week.

WellMed says they have vaccinated more than 175,000 people at San Antonio community vaccination clinics since Jan. 11.

New appointments at the Cisneros Center are available by phone or through online registration. You can call the toll-free vaccination hotline at (833) 968-1745. The line is open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

You can also register online at signup.com/go/TYKxGUs. The link also can be found at www.WellMedHealthcare.com/vaccine.

Anyone age 18 and older is eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine. There is no cost to be vaccinated, and health insurance is not required.

“We have made a lot of progress, but the COVID-19 pandemic is by no means over. Too many people are still dying or getting sick from this terrible virus,” said Dr. Carlos Hernandez, president of WellMed Medical Group. “The best thing you can do today to help fight COVID-19 is to get vaccinated.”