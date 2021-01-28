Wear The Gown: The pros and cons of at-home coronavirus test kits

We talked to local health experts about when is the best situation to use the kits.

SAN ANTONIO — When the pandemic began nearly a year ago, the only way to get a coronavirus test was through a healthcare professional. But now there are kits that allow you to test yourself for COVID-19 without leaving your home.

There are many factors that come into play when it comes to home test kits. Many hardcore quarantiners like the tests because they don't need to leave their home, but in some cases that could end up costing your life.

"If you are asymptomatic it is very likely that a true negative potentially could be a false negative, and so that could give you a false sense of reassurance," said Dr. Jason Bowling, hospital epidemiologist for University Health and associate professor of infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio.

Bowling said the tests work best if you are starting to physically feel like you have COVID-19.

"These tests work best with people who have symptoms of COVID-19. There's a better chance that a positive test a true positive and a negative test as a true negative."

Also, you shouldn't take test too early.

"If you test a little early – say, the day before you start having symptoms or the day before you have a detectable viral load – again, you may have that false sense of reassurance that this negative test means you are not transmissible when you really could be," Bowling said.

Another downside: If you aren't a doctor, you may not be conducting or interpreting the test the right way.

"That's one of the other drawbacks is when you do this at home you are collecting a specimen but you are also interpreting the results," Bowling said.

And no matter what the results are, if you get very sick, you need to get external help.

"Regardless, if someone starts to have more severe symptoms, they should leave the house to seek care," Bowling said. "We don't want somebody to stay at home because they can do their testing at home and not seek medical care when it's indicated."

Bowling added that by talking to your healthcare provider, you can better determine whether not you need a follow-up test.